NCP's Ganesh Naik joins BJP

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:16 IST

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and ex-Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Wednesday.
Naik joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
His son Sandeep Naik had joined the BJP in July this year.
Naik has joined the BJP ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections which would be held later this year. (ANI)

