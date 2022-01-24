NDA aims to secure future of coming generations, ensure stability in Punjab: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Monday while announcing the seat-sharing arrangement among National Democratic Alliance partners in Punjab said that the aim of this alliance is not just to seize power but also to secure the future of coming generations and the security of the state.

"Our alliance is not only a means for change of power, nor is its purpose just to form a government in the state. This election is an election to secure the future of coming generations and give stability to Punjab. This alliance aims to do the same. If Punjab is stable then the country will be safe," said Nadda.

"NDA is taking this election seriously and it is an important election because Punjab state is a border state. This is the state that is related to the security of the country and stability in Punjab is the need of the country. A strong stable government here is important for the security of the country," he added.

Nadda in his address stressed that issues like smuggling of illegal drugs and sophisticated weapons from Pakistan are big issues in the poll-bund state. He said, "The issue of nationality has always been a priority of the BJP."



"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving ahead by leaps and bounds while anti-national forces have made efforts to derail it. They always try to use the western border and Punjab for achieving their target," BJP leader said.

Nadda announced that Bharatiya Janata Party will contest 65 seats, Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress 37 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) 15 seats in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

