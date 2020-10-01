NDA expected to announce seat sharing for Bihar polls soon, BJP holds meeting at Nadda's residence

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): As part of preparations for Bihar polls, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) central and state leaders held a meeting here for the first time since the announcement of poll dates to finalise seat-sharing formula with allies. Other election-related issues like finalisation of candidates were also discussed.

Sources in the party said that seat-sharing formula will be out in a day or so amid pressure for more seats from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which has had differences with JD-U. Both the parties are part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state along with BJP.

"More seats to LJP would mean that BJP will have to give them from its quota as Janata Dal-United is not ready to give any seats from its share. BJP wants that LJP should stay with NDA. The NDA's seat-sharing formula is likely to be finalised in a day or two and is expected to be announced on October 2," a source said.

Sections in LJP have talked of the party contesting 143 seats on its own if seat-sharing talks do not succeed.

Seat-sharing formula has emerged as a contentious issue and sources said BJP has decided to give "reasonable number of seats" to Lok Janshakti Party but without "succumbing to pressure politics".



The party also hopes LJP will be reasonable in its demand for seats.

Sources said that 20-25 seats was a reasonable offer and the parting of ways cannot be ruled out if LJP is adamant.

The state election committee is expected to meet in Patna and it will send its names for recommendations to the central leadership.

The meeting, lasting about five hours, was held at the residence of party chief JP Nadda. Party leaders Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Bhupendra Yadav, BL Santhosh, Sushil Modi, Sanjay Jaiswal, Nityanand Rai and Nagendra general secretary ( organisation) Bihar were among those present.

Sources said out of 243 seats, both JD-U and BJP will divide seats among themselves approximately equally. While Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Swam Morcha will be accomodated by JD-U from seats broadly falling in its quota, there will be a similar exercise between BJP and LJP based on their strengths. (ANI)

