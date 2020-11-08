NDA will win in Bihar, says BJP despite exit polls predicting defeat for the alliance

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Despite most of the exit polls showing that Bihar voters are in favour of Tejashwi Yadav-led grand alliance, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Sunday said that the BJP and JDU will win enough seats to form the government again in Bihar.

The BJP spokesperson said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will have major victory as booth level reports show that the NDA will be back in power.

He also said that he is not saying anything against exit polls but reports from booth-level workers, who go home to home, have provided accurate reports in this regard.



"Bihar has around 12 crore voters and sample size of exit poll agencies are not very large so we are hopeful and very sure that on counting day, which is just 48 hours away, we will have landslide victory and NDA will easily form popular government in Bihar," he said.

He also added that the Lalu family could be happy for the next two days but on November 10 when the result will come, they will have to congratulate NDA leaders.

As per the exit poll projections, the Mahagathbandhan is likely to form the government in Bihar as they have an edge over the NDA.

Zafar Islam further highlighted that the growth of the BJP in Bihar has been 'consistent' which can be seen from the increase in the party's vote share in the state from 10 pc in 2005 to 23-24 pc in 2019 general elections.

Polling for the 243-seater Assembly concluded on November 7 after the end of the third phase. Counting of votes will start on November 10 morning. (ANI)

