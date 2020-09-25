NDA will win over 220 seats in Bihar, Mahagathbandhan is in disarray: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Friday said that the NDA will win at least 220 seats out of total 243 seats in the Bihar assembly polls.

"In Bihar, NDA will win at least 220 seats in the 2020 elections. As far as the Opposition is concerned, they have no existence. Like the Lok Sabha elections, they will be wiped out in this election. The NDA alliance had won 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar," Hussain told ANI.

"The people of Bihar will bless the NDA in Bihar and will give 220 seats easily on the basis of the good governance under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in the state, the work done by the Prime Minister at the Centre and the work done especially for Bihar by the Centre," he added.

The BJP leader rejected suggestions of differences in the NDA and said that the alliance will put up a united fight.

He said that grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) is in disarray and no one is ready to consider RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as their leader.

"Tejashwi Yadav has made his father's face disappear from the posters. The grand alliance is broken and no one is ready to consider Tejashwi Yadav as the leader," Hussain said.

"On the contrary, all the leaders in the National Democratic Alliance, including our national president, have already said that our only face is Nitish Kumar. With the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work and Nitish Kumar's good governance in Bihar, the NDA will fight unitedly and win 220 seats in the elections," he added.

The Election Commission on Friday announced that Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases - October 28, and November 3 and 7 - and counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The RJD and JD-U had fought the 2015 polls together. JD-U later parted ways with RJD following differences and rejoined the NDA. (ANI)