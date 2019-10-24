Nearly all turncoats who joined BJP have lost, claims Congress' Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday claimed that nearly all turncoats who have joined the BJP have lost in the polls.

In a tweet, Rao said, "Be it Alpesh Thakor or Udayanraje Bhosale, nearly all the turncoats who cheated the electorate and their party by joining the BJP have been defeated."

He also asserted that the rebel MLAs of Karnataka will also face similar electoral fate.

Rao further said in the tweet, "'Atrupta' MLAs of Karnataka will soon meet a similar fate. We will win all 17 seats and throw out this BJP 'COMA' Government."

As per the election commission data at 6 pm, Takor secured 73603 votes while his opponent from Congress Desai Raghubhai Merajbhai got 77327 votes from Radhanpur in Gujarat.

While Udyanraje managed 5,41,180 votes and his opponent NCP's Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil got 6,18,208 votes in parliamentary constituency bye-elections in Satara, Maharashtra. (ANI)

