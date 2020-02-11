Neck-to neck battle for Patparganj seat as Deputy CM Manish Sisodia trails BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) are in a see-saw battle to win the Patparganj constituency seat in the assembly polls.

According to data compiled by the poll body at 11 am, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia has bagged 13,844 votes while BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi has got 15,271 so far.

The east Delhi seat of Patparganj is a prestigious seat for the AAP after New Delhi constituency which is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's seat.

The BJP had won the seat in 1993 after which the seat had become a Congress stronghold till Sisodia won the seat for two consecutive terms in 2013 and 2015. Vote share of Sisodia in the constituency increasing from 41.5 per cent (2013) to 53.5 per cent (2015).

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.

AAP, BJP, Congress are the main political parties in the fray.

The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make reentry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years. (ANI)