Need Nitish back in Bihar so there is no obstruction of development: PM Modi in an open letter

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Two days ahead of the final phase of Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wrote an open letter in Hindi to the people of Bihar, saying that he needs Nitish Kumar government back so that there is no obstruction of development policies.

He wrote, "I am convinced about the development of Bihar. I need Nitish Kumar government to ensure that there are no obstructions of development policies in Bihar."

"It is a matter of pride for us that the focus of the Bihar elections is on development. We have not only presented a report card of the work, done by the NDA government in previous years, before the people but also placed our vision before them. People have faith that the development of Bihar can only be done by the NDA government," Modi wrote in the letter.

He further wrote after 2005, the situation changed in Bihar and the process of development started. "Better infrastructure and rule of law, social and economic prosperities can only be given by the NDA government in Bihar," the Prime Minister wrote in the letter.

The third phase of the polls for 78 seats in Bihar will be held on November 7, and results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)