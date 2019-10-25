Need to analyse what went wrong: Chirag Paswan on NDA's performance in Bihar bypolls

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Friday said that there is 'definitely a need to analyse' the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) performance in the Bihar by-polls which saw them winning only one seat out of a possible five.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, "There is definitely a need to analyse the reasons as to why our performance was not as per our expectations. We will work on our shortcomings and in 2020, NDA will get a historic win in the Assembly elections."

Paswan also expressed happiness for their alliance's win in the Samastipur Lok Sabha by-election.

By-polls in five Assembly constituencies were conducted in Bihar on October 21 which saw Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning two seats and Janata Dal (United) and AIMIM winning one seat each. One seat was won by an independent candidate.

Speaking on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's win in Kishanjganj, Paswan stated that the future will determine whether the party is able to capitalise on its gains in the long term.

The Member of Parliament was also asked about BJP accepting the support of Gopal Kanda, who is facing trial in Geetika Sharma suicide case, to form government in Haryana, to which he responded by saying that it was an internal matter of the party.

"It is their internal matter... the independent candidates have given their support to us. Also, when someone is elected, it means that the public supports them and too many questions should not be raised on it," said Paswan. (ANI)

