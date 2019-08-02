Need to mend Hurriyat Conference, Jamaat-e-Islami to control terrorism: Ram Madhav

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday hit out at separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir and said there is a need to mend non-political groups like Hurriyat Conference and Jamaat-e-Islami to control terrorism in the state.

"There are two reasons that make a terrorist in Kashmir. First, the politics of some political parties, who indirectly or directly support terrorism for their own interests. Also, political and non-political groups like Hurriyat Conference and Jamaat-e-Islami need to be mended," Madhav said here at an event.

He said the second reason is that the citizens of the state were not receiving benefits of funds allocated by the Centre.

"Thousands of crores of rupees is being given to the state by the Centre every year but nothing reaches the genuine people, as a few ruling families take away all the money," he said.

Highlighting government's efforts to reduce the menace of terrorism in the state, Madhav said: "Those political leaders who support separatism and terrorism send their own children abroad for studies but make innocent children victims of terror. The Centre has taken the task of mending the leaders who do this type of politics." (ANI)

