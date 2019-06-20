Need to organize KPCC, says Gundu Rao after AICC dissolves committee

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said he had spoken to Congress president Rahul Gandhi about the need to organise the state committee that the party had made before the Lok Sabha polls.

Rao's comments came in the wake of the Congress party dissolving the KPCC while retaining its President and working President.

"We made a request to Congress president Rahul Gandhi that we need to organise the committee we had made before the elections," Rao told media.

Rao further said, "Congress President gave the approval to dissolve the KPCC. Now we have to see how to reorganise not only KPCC but also district Congress and Block Congress committees. It will be a total reorganisation of the party at all levels."

Earlier today, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) dissolved the KPCC while retaining the committee's President Dinesh Gundu Rao and Working President Eshwar Khandre.

The Congress fared poorly in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in the state where it won just one seat out of the 28 that went to polls as against 25 won by the BJP. (ANI)

