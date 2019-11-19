BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav (File photo)
BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav (File photo)

Need to start political engagement in Valley: Ram Madhav

Sahil Pandey | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:11 IST

By Sahil Pandey
New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said that there is a need to start political engagement in the Kashmir Valley.
"I am personally in favour of some kinds of political engagement to start in the Valley. It is not such a big issue with Jammu. We need to start some kind of political engagement at the Valley level. Hopefully, we will be able to do something about it," Ram Madhav said at an event here.
The BJP leader remarked that Kashmiri leaders will have a role to play in state politics as the situation normalises.
"We have huge respect for all the different political party leaders in the Valley. Omar Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti once they have the opportunity to come back and restore political activity I am sure they will have a role to play in the state's politics," Madhav said.
Abdullah and Mufti were put under house arrest after the government revoked Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
"The day these leaders are out they will certainly lead protest. There need not be any doubt about it. They have to ensure that the protest is democratic and peaceful. That is what expected out of it. It is a democracy and protest will be there," he added.
Talking about the why opposition leaders were not allowed to go to Kashmir, Madhav said: "Our leaders when they speak then they become fodder for others to attack India so leaders also need to be careful. Whenever the opportunity comes we will have to be responsible for dealing with the situation there." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:29 IST

