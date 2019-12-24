Need to understand position of police when stones are being pelted, says Shah

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that there was a need to understand the position of police during a violent protest when stones are being pelted and they have to save their own lives as also of people.

Shah also said an exclusive interview to Editor ANI Smita Prakash Shah that there would have been "one or two" incidents of police entering ICU while chasing rioters during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and "such incidents should be avoided".

"The training of police forces to make them sensitive is a continuous process, but (during protests) when a bus or a shop is a set on fire, what about the lives of people who are inside them. Stage of firing comes when someone's life is in danger. If he does not do so, he fails in his duty," he said.

He was responding to a query about alleged police brutality during the protests.

The Home Minister said that nobody can justify the violence and one should understand that it is not easy to stand still when thousands of stones are being pelted. (ANI)

