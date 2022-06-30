Negotiations with BJP underway, MLAs to return to Mumbai if swearing-in-ceremony tomorrow, says rebel Shiv Sena MLA

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 30 (ANI): Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar on Thursday said that the Eknath Shinde camp's negotiations with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra are underway and they will return to Mumbai tomorrow if there is the possibility of a swearing-in-ceremony.

Kesarkar also expressed his displeasure with Uddhav Thackeray, who resigned as the Chief Minister after facing political turbulence for over a week within his own party, and said that the Shinde faction is "ready to talk" to the Shiv Sena chief if he "breaks the alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi".

"We are not against the Thackeray family... We are ready to talk to Uddhav Ji if he breaks the alliance with MVA but he is still with them. We have not gone to SC against Thackeray. We still have respect for Thackeray Ji," he said while addressing a press conference.

"Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will decide the oath-taking date. It is the prerogative of the Governor to give him that date. Our negotiations have already started and we will form a government. If there will be a swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, then we will go tomorrow (to Mumbai)," Kesarkar added.

Stating that the MLAs still belong to Shiv Sena, he added that it is not their intention to "hurt Uddhav Thackeray".

"Yesterday CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned. We didn't indulge in any kind of celebration as removing him was not our intention. We are still in Shiv Sena and it is not our intention to hurt and disrespect Uddhav Thackeray," he said.



Kesarkar further said that Shinde has left for Mumbai today and they have given him full authority to take a decision on the cabinet berth-sharing in the government. He said that they did not revolt for the cabinet berths, but for the development of the state.

"Eknath Shinde has left for Mumbai. He has said that whatever decision will be made, it will be for the development of the state... We have given full authority to Eknath Shinde ji in the matter relating to the cabinet berth sharing. It depends on him how much he asks for, but we are not here for a cabinet berth. Shinde ji has not gone to Mumbai to take a big stake in the cabinet, he has gone for the development of the state," he said.

Earlier today, clearing the air on the distribution of portfolios with the BJP, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde said that there has been no discussion with the latter, but talks will happen soon. The leader also asked not to believe the ministerial lists and the rumours surrounding them.

"There has been no discussion with the BJP about the distribution of ministerial seats which and how many ministerial posts, it will happen soon. Until then, please don't believe the ministerial lists and rumours about it," he tweeted.

Kesarkar further hit out at Sanjay Raut for his remarks against them and said that the lesser the MP speaks, the better it would be.

"We've not backstabbed anyone. Such statements given by Sanjay Raut are just to spread displeasure among people. The lesser he speaks, the better it would be," Kesarkar said.

Notably, Raut had lashed out at the party's rebel MLAs calling them "living corpses" and said that their "souls are dead". (ANI)

