Neighbouring countries appreciate India's step to fight COVID-19: Union Min

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday said that the neighbouring countries are satisfied with the steps taken by the Indian government to fight the deadly novel coronavirus.

"As tourist visas have been suspended, foreign tourist footfall will decrease. We are doing everything to fight the virus. Our priority is to follow the instructions of the Health Ministry and take precautions against Coronavirus," he said.

"People are appreciating the steps taken by the government to control coronavirus. Neighbouring countries are also appreciating the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has reported two deaths and 84 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The WHO had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. (ANI)

