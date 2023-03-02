Neiphiu Rio set to be Nagaland CM for record fifth term with NDPP-BJP victory in Assembly polls

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 2 (ANI): The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-Bharatiya Janata Party has retained power in the Nagaland election, with the two parties having secured 37 seats in the 60-member assembly.

Nagaland political stalwart and its longest-serving chief minister Neiphiu Rio is set to assume the office for a fifth consecutive term after the convincing win.

With the results declared for all 60 seats, the NDPP-BJP alliance have crossed the halfway mark and is poised to form the government in Nagaland with the NDPP winning 25 and BJP securing victory on 12 seats.

The newbie Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which contested at 15 assembly constituencies also managed to open their account by securing the win on two seats. The Naga Peoples Front has also won two seats.

As per the Election Commission of India, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has won 7 seats while Janata Dal (United) one seat.



"National People's Party won 5 seats, and independent has secured four seats in the state," ECI said.

However, history was scripted in Nagaland when the state elected its first women legislators in its 60 years of statehood. The state, which has had 13 Assemblies so far, never had a woman MLA before Thursday's result.

The two women lawmakers - Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of the ruling NDPP defeated the sitting MLAs in Western Angami and Dimapur-III seats respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Nagaland for the NDPP-BJP alliance's win.

"I thank the people of Nagaland for blessing the @NDPPofficial @BJP4Nagaland alliance with yet another mandate to serve the state. The double-engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hard work which ensured this result," Modi wrote in his tweet.

Union Minister Amit Shah also said that the newly elected government of the state will continue to advance peace and development in the state and fulfil people's aspirations.

"I thank the people of Nagaland from the bottom of my heart for choosing peace and progress. The duo of PM @narendramodi and CM @Neiphiu_Rio will continue to advance peace & development in the state and fulfil people's aspirations," Shah said in his tweets. (ANI)

