NEP has envisioned increase in employment, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 19 (ANI): Union Education Minister on Thursday said that by proposing the required training for students and giving importance to the language, the National Education Policy (NEP) has increased the youth's employability.

"NEP has envisioned the increase in employability of nation's youth by training students in schools and giving importance to Indian languages," Pradhan said.

"The benefits of this scheme will be seen in a few years and then it will become successful," he added.

The Union government on July 29, 2020, announced the new National Education Policy which said that the quality of the education system can be improved through the development of a National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

Earlier on August 9, to take forward the process of widespread consultation for the development of the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) based on the National Education Policy, 2020, the Ministry of Education held a meeting with senior officials with counterparts from other ministries and organisations like the NCERT, Election Commission, ICAR and DRDO.

This meeting was chaired by Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) and focused on how ministries and organisations can contribute in developing a curriculum framework that is responsive and relevant to the developmental needs and interests of learners at different stages of development.

"Many areas of contribution were discussed, such as, the rapidly changing technology, need for innovation and generation of new ideas, need to focus on crucial areas like climate change, future skill requirements, crucial factors for agricultural growth, knowledge of India, especially in those areas where India is at the forefront for instilling a sense of pride, assistive technology for inclusion, enriching subject knowledge with real-life information, how to promote multilingualism, integration of sports, fitness, arts, etc," the Ministry of Education had said.

The inputs from ministries would help in identifying and integrating several pertinent areas, skills and competencies in the NCF at relevant stages. It was also discussed that it would be very helpful if the ministries also point out their own role in taking certain ideas forward by partnering with the school education ecosystem.

Ideas such as leveraging the innovation ecosystem of the Department of Science and Technology, understanding the efforts that go into agriculture to bring food to the table, the huge role of Gram panchayats in ensuring enrolment and retention in schools, the importance of imbibing volunteerism in early years, the need for every child to participate in activities related to physical health and well-being, focus on Divyang children, exposure to new technology from a young age, etc were discussed. (ANI)