Never discriminated against MLAs in allocating funds: HD Kumaraswamy

Athani (Karnataka) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he never discriminated against MLAs while allocating funds.

"I never discriminated against MLAs in terms of funds. Now they are blaming me, which I will take. It will, however, be clear after December 9 when the voters decide who will be the king-maker," said Kumaraswamy.

Addressing media persons here, Kumaraswamy said that his aim in the forthcoming by-elections in Karnataka is to win at least 6 to 8 seats out 15 Assembly constituencies.

"The voters are the kingmakers, and not me," said he.

"I don't say that I will become kingmaker after the by-poll results of all 15 constituencies are out. Results will say who will become the kingmaker. One thing is to understand that voters are the king makers," he added.

The by-elections for 15 seats in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on December 5. (ANI)

