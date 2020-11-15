Never in history of India, a finance minister leaked CAG report: Kerala Opposition leader

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 14 (ANI): Hours after Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac held a press conference on Saturday, accusing the Centre and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) of trying to sabotage the developmental activities, using central agencies and Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, in turn, accused him of leaking a CAG report without tabling it in the state Assembly.

"There is an extraordinary incident where the finance minister himself leaks a report, which was not even tabled in the Assembly and held a press conference. This never happened in the history of India. The finance minister committed a serious violation of rules and regulations," the Congress leader said.

Accusing the minister of violating the rights of the legislative Assembly, he added, "The UDF will give notice against Thomas Issac. The Speaker must take action against him for the violation."

He went on to say, "The finance minister is shaken by the CAG's finding of corruption in Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). This is a government that robs the public of money. The minister has insulted the CAG," he said adding the press conference was conducted by the finance minister to cover up corruption. "He is trying to put pressure on the CAG," said Chennithala.



Earlier in the day, Issac alleged that the CAG report is an attempt to state that KIBFI loans are off-budget and anti-constitutional.

"Vested-interest parties are using the CAG for destroying Kerala's developmental projects. The Congress and BJP are engaged in a big conspiracy against the developmental activities in Kerala with the support of the central government," he alleged, adding a writ petition in the Kerala High Court, filed by Jagran Manch leader Ranjith Karthik through advocate Mathew Kuzhalnadan, is clear evidence of it.

"The petition demands to declare that borrowing money through KIFBI is anti-constitution. Such writs were filed twice in 2019 and were withdrawn after the primary hearings. A third petition was filed in February. The central government, Reserve Bank of India, London stock exchange and CAG were impleaded as parties in the case. Let the court decide its merit," Issac said.

He added there is a lot of evidence about how the Centre is using the central agencies against the development of the states.

"We could see much evidence of the BJP influencing constitutional bodies for their own interests. Like Enforcement Directorate is trying to sabotage life mission housing project, K phone internet project, Torres IT park project and e-mobility IT park project for manufacturing electric bus," the finance minister alleged. (ANI)

