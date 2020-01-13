Never said I will float a new party, clarifies Congress leader Tarun Gogoi

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Former Assam chief minister and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Monday clarified that he has never said of forming a new party.

"I have not said I will form a new party, some organisations said they are thinking of forming a political party, I said they are welcome to do so. All of us should work together to oppose CAA and defeat BJP," Gogoi told reporters here when asked to comment on his reported statement 'New political party a necessity in Assam'.

The Congress leader also accused BJP of doing divisive politics and said that the Citizenship Act violates the Assam Accord and the Constitution.

"Some people died. Agitations are going in whole Assam even then the government of India not giving any importance to us. There is no development and they are doing divisive politics. This act violates the Assam Accord, Constitution and democratic right," he said. (ANI)

