New Delhi: AAP candidate booked for flaunting revolver while dancing

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Delhi police on Wednesday registered a case against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections Joginder Singh after a video of him brandishing a revolver while dancing went viral on social media.

"A case has been registered under the Arms Act against a man named Joginder Singh alias Bunty, who is an AAP candidate for MCD polls from Ward-19, Swaroop Nagar, as he was seen in a viral video flaunting his revolver while dancing," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Officials said that they received the video clip through social media, in which a group of people were seen dancing.



"While one of them, wearing a Yellow t-shirt - the police identified as AAP candidate Joginder Singh - took out a revolver, brandished it in the air and then pointed it out towards the camera while dancing," the police said in the FIR against Singh.

On the basis of this, a case under section 25 of the Arms Act 1959 has been registered against Joginder Singh at Swaroop Nagar police station. We are further looking into the case, they said.

Singh is an AAP candidate from Ward-19 (Swaroop Nagar) for the upcoming MCD elections.

The high-stakes polls for the 250-ward MCD are scheduled on December 4 and, the counting of votes will be done on December 7.

The civic polls are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the national capital. (ANI)

