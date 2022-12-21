New Delhi: CM Bhupendra Patel calls on VC Jagdeep Dhankhad

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel paid a courtesy visit to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhad in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Bhupendra Patel on December 13 took charge of his office in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Patel had taken oath on Monday along with his 16 other ministers, and later allocated portfolios to them after registering a landslide victory in the recently held state election by winning 156 of the 182 seats. (ANI)