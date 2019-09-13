Representative Image
Representative Image

New Delhi Declaration reflects synergies of land, people at grass root level

Joymala Bagchi | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:02 IST

By Joymala Bagchi
New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The 'New Delhi Declaration' adopted by 196 countries and the European Union on the last day of 14th session of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) reflects a development synergy of both land and people from the grass-root level.
The major focus was on the development of community-driven transformative projects and programmes that are gender-responsive, at the local, national and regional level, to drive the implementation of the Convention.
Also, COP14 has encouraged projects aimed at achieving land degradation neutrality and resilience-building, inter alia and as appropriate, the transition and increased access to energy in rural and urban communities, within the scope of the UNCCD.
For Delhi Declaration, a total of three round table conferences took place emphasizing on land climate, renewable energy, rural-urban communities failing and fostering followed by fostering a global movement for ecosystem restoration.
Addressing the media, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "It was very constructive participation. We had said, COP has built key decisions for Country Parties and policy-makers based on the recommendations of the 18th session of Committee to Review the Implementation of the Convention (CRIC 18), and 14th Session of the Committee on Science and Technology (CST 14)."
He further highlighted key outcomes, "co-benefits of implementing Land Degradation Neutrality targets, recognize the importance of global data and indicators applicable at the national level, need to clarify the scope and objective of the Global Land Outlook to avoid overlaps with other global assessments, need for development of a holistic measure to link early warning and monitoring systems, need for education and awareness."
Executive Secretary, UNCCD, Ibrahim Thiaw, while congratulating all said, "There are major four takeaways from COP14. We have a very clear message that investing in land unlock multiple opportunities. Secondly, business and investment for parties and private sectors are crucial. It has been a major turning point."
Moreover, Thiaw said community and carbon plays a significant role in combating land degradation and desertification.
Participants from different member countries and a large number of outsiders attended 145 side events and 45 exhibitions.
Especially for India, COP14 set the target of raising limit of achieving land degradation neutrality (LDN) up to 26 million hectares.
Moreover, India has offered resources in space and remote sensing technology to member countries who wish to manage their land degradation programmes through cutting-edge technology in COP14.
The 14th session of the COP, UNCCD was attended by 196 countries and 5000 participants and nearly 8000 representatives expect to vigorously eradicate from the world negative contribution of human activities to land degradation. (ANI)

