Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan speaks tomedia in New Delhi on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]
Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan speaks tomedia in New Delhi on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]

New mission on desalination will be launched soon, says Harsh Vardhan

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 15:37 IST

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that a new mission on desalination will be launched soon.
"Recently I went to Lakshadweep and got the opportunity to see how desalination plants are working. We are now working on desalination mission. In the next 100 days, we will launch a deep ocean mission, for which the discussion will be held in the Cabinet. The wealth of the ocean will be used as a source of energy," he said.
The process of desalination involves removing salt and other minerals from water in order to make it fit for consumption or other purposes. The filtration of saline water can be done through Thermal Desalination Technology or Membrane Technology like Reverse Osmosis (RO).
Doctor-turned-politician Vardhan also lauded the scientists working at Ministry of Earth Science for accurately predicting the weather forecast on a daily basis saying, "Our weather forecasting agency is fourth all over the world. America, England, and Japan are ahead of us. The weather forecast is helping farmers and fishermen which in turn has helped to improve our GDP figures in the past. At present, we are informing 40,000 farmers on a daily basis."
" These scientists also predicted cyclone Fani four days in advance which saved a lot of lives as lakhs of people were evacuated on time by the authorities. For earthquakes, the scientists have also placed censors in some zones in Maharashtra which are very prone. This will help us to give warning in advance," he added.
In his concluding statement, the Union Minister informed media that the weather forecasting agency has predicted that this year monsoon will be delayed by six to seven days. " In Kerala, each year monsoon comes on June 1 but this year, scietists are saying it will hit the region around June 6 or June 7. In June, there will be deficient pre-monsoon rains and later monsoon will arrive in full swing. Heat wave in the northern region will continue for the next few days. All the work done by our scientist will be shared with the public."
On Monday, Dr Harsh Vardhan took charge as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare. During the first term of the Modi government, Harsh Vardhan was appointed Minister of Health and Family Welfare in 2014. He was later given the charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Science and Technology.
In 2017, he was appointed the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change following the demise of Union minister Anil Madhav Dave.
In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Harsh Vardhan retained his Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, winning it by a margin of over two lakh votes. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:34 IST

WB: Police arrests 4 people; recovered firearms, deadly weapons

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], June 4 (ANI): A group of four people were arrested on Tuesday in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. Four firearms, ammunitions, four live bombs and deadly weapons were also recovered from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:22 IST

SRSP will get water from Kaleshwaram project by end of 2019: KCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) would get water from Kaleshwaram project by the end of 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:22 IST

Never resigned from Advocate General post : Kanak Tiwari

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A political row erupted over the appointment of Satish Chandra Verma as the new Advocate General of Chhattisgarh after his former counterpart Kanak Tiwari claimed that he has never resigned nor expressed his unwillingness to continue on the post.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:22 IST

Involve ex-chiefs in service chief appointments, former Air...

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A few months before the government selects a new Air Force head, former IAF Chief PV Naik has written a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting him to involve an ex-service Chief in the appointment panels while selecting new services chiefs.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:08 IST

UP doubles fine for violating traffic norms

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): The state government on Tuesday doubled the fine for violating traffic norms. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:08 IST

Delhi Traffic Police constable alleges departmental harassment

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A Delhi police traffic constable has alleged he is being harassment by his seniors and a video in which he is seen apparently weeping over it has now surfaced on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:08 IST

UP: 123 PAF, 9 RAF companies deployed ahead of Eid

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in the state, 123 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:50 IST

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra appointed as Director General of Meteorology, IMD

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra appointed as Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:47 IST

Idu'l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and...

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): On the eve of Idu'l Fitr, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted the nation and said that this festival "strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity, and compassion."

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:47 IST

Gehlot attends Iftar party with Pilot after blaming him for son's defeat

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday attended the Iftar party organised by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee here. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was also present on the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:47 IST

Navy Chief instructs force to bring more equality in force

New Delhi (India), Jun 4 (ANI) Within four days of taking over as new Navy Chief, Admiral Karambir Singh has issued guidelines to his force asking it to imbibe contemporary social and ceremonial practices for optimum utilisation of resources and manpower.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:44 IST

Rajasthan: Five held for gangrape in Pali

Pali (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): Four persons, who allegedly gangraped a woman and made a video of the incident in Rajasthan's Pali district, have been arrested, police said.

Read More
iocl