Newly-appointed UP Congress chief meets Sonia, Priyanka in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Singh Lallu on Saturday met party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday here.

General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with six other secretary in-charges were also present in the meeting.

"Today met the National President of the Congress Party in Delhi, Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi along with AICC Secretaries and expressed gratitude," Ajay Singh tweeted.

Congress has recently revamped the party's Uttar Pradesh unit after a disastrous defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. The party could only win one seat of Raebareli out of 80 constituencies in the state.

Congress appointed party MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu as its chief and Aradhana Misra 'Mona' as the leader of the legislative party.

Apart from Ajay Kumar Lallu, the party has appointed four vice-presidents and 12 general secretaries. (ANI)

