Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty taking oath as members of the Lok Sabha (Image courtesy: Lok Sabha TV)
Newly-wed Nusrat Jahan, friend Mimi take oath as LS members

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:00 IST

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, who recently tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain, took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Dressed in a beautiful pink and white saree, wearing 'sindoor' with wrists full of bangles and hands covered in beautiful curls and swirls of henna designs, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP made her way to the mic to read out her oath.
She opened her oath by greeting fellow lawmakers. "As-salamu alaykum, Namaskar," she said before proceeding in Bangla.
"Jai Hind, Vande Mataram, Jai Bangla," she said in conclusion.
The TMC lawmaker later touched the feet of Speaker Om Birla and sought his blessings.
She was followed by her friend Mimi Chakraborty, who just like Nusrat, took the oath in Bengali.
Following her friends lead, Mimi too concluded her speech with "Jai Bangla, Jai Bharat, Vande Mataram."
The two had skipped oath-taking for Lok Sabha members on June 17 and 18 owing to Nusrat's wedding festivities in Turkey.
The celebrations took place in the Turkish town of Bodrum and were attended by close friends and family.
Jahan and her actor friend Mimi took the political plunge this year and won from Basirhat and Jadavpur parliamentary constituencies, respectively.
Ever since their candidature had been announced by the TMC, both Bengali actresses were subjected to trolling and hatred on social media for having no political experience or credentials to contest polls.
In May, the two MPs faced backlash on social media over their choice of clothes for their first day in Parliament.
The two young women had posted separate pictures in front of the Parliament on their first day after being elected as MPs. However, the netizens felt that their choice of clothes to attend a session in Parliament, which is considered as a 'temple of democracy', was inappropriate. (ANI)

