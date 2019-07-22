Newspapers tell me where I work: Prashant Kishor on working with Aditya Thackeray

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday took a dig at news reports suggesting he was now working with Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray's son Aditya ahed of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

"Ironically, these days I get to know where ALL I am working only through newspapers!!" he wrote on Twitter.

A media report on Sunday said Prashant was grooming Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aditya Thackeray for the state elections. The report had also said that Aaditya's massive Jan Ashirwad Yatra was Prashant's brainchild to expand Sena's outreach for the assembly poll campaign.

Prashant runs a political advocacy team, I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee), and is known for charting election victories for various political parties, including the recent massive victory of YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh.

I-PAC has managed several campaigns for several parties including BJP's massive campaign in 2014, Rahul Gandhi's yatras in 2017 and YSR Congress' massive victory in Andhra Pradesh in recent Assembly elections.

Prashant is also working with Trinamool Congress to hold its grounds in West Bengal, after BJP made major inroads in the state in Lok Sabha polls, winning 18 of the 42 seats.

He is a national vice-president of the JD(U) which is in alliance with the BJP, both in Bihar and at the Centre. (ANI)

