Next SAD-BSP govt will probe embezzlement of MNREGS funds, says Sukhbir Badal

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 14 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said the next SAD-BSP government would order a probe into embezzlement of MNREGA funds by Congress leaders and spend the money recovered from them on public works.

The SAD president, who addressed gathering in the constituency, said Congress leaders had misappropriated MNREGA funds to the tune of thousands of crores by indulging in bogus billing as well as overcharging for tiles, pavers and other construction work. He said Congress leader had opened tile and paver factories and were supplying sub-standard material for use in government works.

"All such misdeeds will be probed and corruption cases will be registered against the guilty", he added.

Badal said he was also receiving complaints that grain markets had been closed prematurely in the State when the paddy crop had still not been harvested across the State. "This is being done under pressure from the centre", Mr Badal said adding now farmers would be forced to sell short.



He also highlighted how the government was totally oblivious to the spread of dengue in the State. He said, "Dengue cases have crossed the 20,000 mark but nothing is being done to control its spread. The government is behaving in the same fashion as it did during the Covid pandemic during which more than 17,000 Punjabis lost their lives."

Speaking about the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Badal said it's Convener Arvind Kejriwal was trying to fool Punjabis in the same manner as was done by Captain Amarinder Singh earlier. "Kejriwal descends on Punjab every fortnight to proclaim a guarantee. It seems he does not trust anyone in the State unit to stand by the guarantee never mind the fact that he has also not been able to fulfil any of the promises made to the people of Delhi," he said.

Later when queried about recent survey reports released in the media, Badal said "This is purely a commercial exercise. Whoever pays the most money is shown to be topping the list. The SAD does not believe in such bogus exercises. I am touring the State and feel the public sentiment is in favour of the SAD. People want to teach a lesson to the corrupt and scam ridden Congress government and feel that AAP stands for disruptive politics only. People will vote for the SAD for all-round development."

The SAD President started the day-long campaign for SAD-BSP candidate from Gill constituency S. Darshan Singh Shivalik, with a massive 5 km roadshow on the Malerkotla road. Hundreds of energetic youth with Kesari flags escorted him to the next event.

On his visit to Guru Nanak Darbar at village Jhande, head of the institution Sant Rampal Singh announced the complete support of the 'Sangat' to the SAD. The SAD president thanked him and also appointed him Senior Vice President of the party. (ANI)

