Nirahua credits BJP's 'good policies' for victory in Azamgarh bypoll

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for the Azamgarh in by-poll Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', who won defeating Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav on Sunday, credited his victory to party's "good policies" and said that he would "try his best" to get works done in the remaining 1.5 years before the next General elections.

Notably, BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav defeated SP's Dharmendra Yadav by 8,679 votes. The BJP candidate secured 3,12,768 votes while the SP candidate got 3,04,089 votes.

Speaking to the media after his victory, Nirahua said, "I would credit this win to BJP's good policies and various groundwork schemes for the upliftment of the poor."

Taking a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP leader said that he knew that his candidate would lose the election which is why he did not come to campaign in the by-polls.

"My priority will be to begin stagnant development works here at the earliest. I would only have 1.5 years but would try my best to get everything done within that time frame," he said.



Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party candidate for Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh by-poll Dharmendra Yadav, who was defeated by BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', blamed the state administration and "BJP-BSP alliance" for his loss and said that the people of the district will again make them victorious in the 2024 General elections.

Speaking to the media after his loss, Dharmendra Yadav said, "We fought election within 12-14 days and got historic support of people. I lost because of state administration and the BJP-BSP alliance which is palpable even in Presidential elections. By 2024, the people of Azamgarh will again make the SP win. I regret that I could not make my party win from the seat."

Meanwhile, Azamgarh bypoll, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the historic victory in the by-election in Azamgarh Sadar Lok Sabha seat is a result of the welfare policies of the 'double engine BJP government'.

"The historic victory in the by-election in the Azamgarh Sadar Lok Sabha seat is the result of the welfare policies of the 'double engine BJP government' under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister. This victory is dedicated to all the hardworking workers of the BJP. Thanks people of Azamgarh!" tweeted Adityanath in Hindi on Sunday.

Earlier, expressing gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh for the resounding victory in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha by-polls, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the victory shows that the people have faith in the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

