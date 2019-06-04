Niranjan Jyoti takes charge as MoS for Rural Development

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh), June 3 (ANI): Fatehpur MP, Niranjan Jyoti took charge as the Minister of State (MoS) in Ministry of Rural Development on Monday.

After taking charge, Jyoti promised to take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developing rural areas across the nation.

"Since 2014 our government is working toward rural development. We gave voice to the voiceless, we made electrification of villages possible and the biggest revolutionary step was taken for rural women to build toilets in every household," Jyoti said.

"I hail from a small village and I know that people living in rural areas go through a lot of difficulties. Our government has been working for them since 2014. Like, under PMKVY many rural people have been given opportunity where we train them and enhance their talent. So, I'll take his vision forward and I'm very grateful to our respected Prime Minister who gave me this opportunity," she added.

In the previous government, Jyoti held portfolio of MoS for Food Processing Industries.

Niranjan Jyoti also known as Sadhvi Niranjan was sworn in as MoS in Narendra Modi cabinet on 31st May.

She has also served as MLA in Uttar Pradesh from 2012-2014. Later she contested MP elections from Hamirpur constituency. (ANI)

