Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses 6th World Congress on Rural and Agricultural Finance in New Delhi on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses 6th World Congress on Rural and Agricultural Finance in New Delhi on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]

Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre committed to growth of farmers, urges state govts to push for eNAM

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 14:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 12: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the Central Government is committed to rural development and has put farmer's upliftment on a larger map.
"This government has clearly put rural development and farmers' concern on a larger landscape of food security, national security and farmer conditions and looking at overall water management and soil fertility," she said while addressing the audience at the sixth World Congress on Rural and Agricultural Finance in New Delhi.
The Union Minister also stated that the Central government is making efforts to push sustainable and renewable energy sources in rural areas in order to provide farmers an additional source of income.
"I want anna datta to be urja datta also. We are working in a direction where we can install solar panels, turbines etc so that farmers can generate power on those pieces of land where they are unable to grow the produce," she said.
Sitharaman also announced that 10,000 farmers produce organisations will be formed so that the agriculturalists can get the correct price for their produce and also "credit and other assistance from the government can be extended to them."
She also said that the Centre is pushing for National Agriculture Market (eNAM) or National Agriculture Market and added "the state governments are being cajoled into rejecting Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFCs)".
eNAM is a pan-India electronic trading portal which networks the existing Agricultural produce market committee (APMC) mandis to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities.
The Union Finance Minister also spoke about self-help groups (SHGs) and stated that in the Budget, the Centre stated that it will provide Rs 1 lakh to each of these SHGs to bring growth in rural parts of the country.
"The approach to farmers, farming community-related to women, agriculture and agri-related matters would have synergy and have a dynamic effect to the rural economy," she added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:46 IST

Jharkhand polls: BJP fields Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga constituency

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday fielded Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga Assembly constituency for the upcoming state elections in Jharkhand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

J-K: Tourists enjoy early snowfall in Nathatop

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir), Nov 13 (ANI): As early snowfall covered Nathatop in a stunning blanket of white, the region has been witnessing a surge in tourists.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

People of Delhi-NCR region continue to suffer as air quality...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): As the air quality in Delhi and the NCR region entered the 'Severe' category on Wednesday morning residents of National Capital felt that they were being 'poisoned'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:28 IST

Shiv Sena's petition unlikely to be mentioned in SC today

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court today might not hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of denying extra time to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:22 IST

WB: Fire breaks out at toy godown in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a toy godown in Siliguri on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:20 IST

Three parties will get together: NCP's Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the "three parties will get together".

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Miscreants molest woman attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Maharashtra: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:58 IST

Mumbai: Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat to meet Sanjay Raut at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, his senior Congress colleague Ashok Chavan and state party chief Balasaheb Thorat will be paying a visit to Sanjay Raut who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:46 IST

J-K: BSF, CISF recruitment rally for youth in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A recruitment rally was organised by the BSF and the CISF on Wednesday for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:45 IST

Goa: Chemical laden vessel NU SHI Nalini still stuck at the same...

Dona Paula (Goa) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The ship MT NU SHI Nalini which was stuck on a rock or soft ground in the sea near Dona Paula is still aground at the same position as was reported earlier, read an official statement.

Read More
iocl