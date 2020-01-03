Nirmohi Akhara chief lauds MHA for designating senior official on Ayodhya issue

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Welcoming the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decision of appointing an Additional secretary-level officer to deal with all Ayodhya matters, Nirmohi Akhara chief Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj on Friday expressed satisfaction over the move and said that the step shows transparency of central government.

"This was a landmark judgment and it needs a proper view when it comes to implementing. The decision has been taken so that there is no hindrance in the process. This was actually needed. This will do justice to the judgment. We want the government to build the temple as soon as possible. People from all the religions want the Ram Temple to be built," Dinendra Das told ANI.

Das appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for maintaining transparency and said this decision has exposed the people who were trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims.

"This is a satisfactory step and this shows the transparency of the government. People from both the Hindu and Muslim communities want the temple to be grandiose. Those people who wanted to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims have been exposed. We need not worry about the desk and we trust the government," he added.

Earlier, the MHA had designated an Additional secretary-level officer to deal with all Ayodhya matters and related Court judgments.

According to the MHA, all files concerning the same will be put up by the Deputy Secretary (National Integration) to Additional Secretary (Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh) through Joint Secretary (JKL).

Further, the MHA has merged its Internal Security-II Division with Internal Security-I and named it as Internal Security Division.

On November 9, the apex court had awarded the disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla and asked the Centre and the state government to give the Sunni Waqf Board a five-acre plot in Ayodhya to build a mosque. (ANI)

