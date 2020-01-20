Nitin Gadkari stresses on need for 'positive mindset, decision-making power' in govt

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday emphasised on the need to have "a positive mindset and decision-making power" in the government.

Speaking at an event here, Gadkari said, "I will tell you the truth, this time I want to allocate projects of at least Rs 5 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector. There is no dearth of money but lack the potential to have decision-making power in government due to the kind of mindset and the negative attitude that works in the government."

Gadkari, Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur, asserted that people should work in an area where they hold the potential.

"A day before yesterday, I was in the highest forum, where they were saying that they will start this and that. I told them why would you start? If you had that potential then why were you working here as an IAS officer? You should have started a big business. You should help those who can do it. We are the facilitators. You shall not be involved in it," the Union Minister said.

Later on Sunday, Gadkari played cricket at a ground in Chatrapati Nagar here. He also visited several other grounds in the city to show his support to players under the 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav'.

"In Nagpur, under the Krida Mahotsav, I cheered for the players by visiting various grounds in the city. In Chhatrapati Nagar, I could not stop myself from playing with the youth on the ground," Gadkari tweeted. (ANI)

