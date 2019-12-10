Nitish betrayed people of Bihar by supporting Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Tejashwi

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that his party will strongly oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and added that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has again betrayed the people of Bihar by supporting the Bill.

"We will strongly oppose the bill. It is a bill that will divide the country. We will fight against it. Nitish Kumar has again betrayed the people of Bihar by supporting the bill. Nitish Kumar is afraid of BJP and RSS," Tejashwi Yadav said here.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted. (ANI)

