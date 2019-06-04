Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal Vice President talking to ANI on Monday
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal Vice President talking to ANI on Monday

Nitish can change his way anytime: RJD

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:03 IST

Bihar [India] June 3 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Vice President Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Monday said that Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal (United)(JDU) leader Nitish Kumar can change his way anytime and no one should be surprised.
"You know Nitish ji. He can change his course anytime and no one can predict when or what he will do," while further adding "this is not happening for the first time. Hence, it will not be surprising," he told ANI.
The statement of the RJD leader comes amidst reports of differences between JDU with its coalition partner, BJP on the number of ministerial berths at the Centre. Kumar expanded the state Council of Ministers after the JDU on May 30 decided to not be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet, saying it would not accept the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.
Hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his Council of Ministers on Sunday, BJP and JDU leaders had skipped the 'iftar' party hosted by each other.
However, while negating the growing perception of a rift between the two allies, Kumar on Sunday had said that "Everything is fine between JDU and the BJP."
The RJD leader when asked further, went on to say that "I have a fight with both of them. So I don't care whether they are together or not, I will continue my fight against them."
Singh also made clear his wish to see all regional parties come together to fight against BJP.
"I want Jitan Ram Manjhi, Nitish and all other leaders make one single party. I believe everyone should stand together against BJP. But what can I do if they are going here and there," he said.
He concluded saying that if BJP is to be disbanded by Nitish, "all non-BJP parties including Kumar should come together and form an alliance. We welcome such a decision." (ANI)

