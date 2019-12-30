Nitish face of Bihar, JD(U) bigger party: Prashant Kishor

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) vice president and political strategist Prashant Kishor said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been the face of Bihar, and JD(U) has been the bigger party than BJP since 2004.

"Nitish Kumar Ji is the face of Bihar. JD(U) has been the bigger party since 2004. In its coalition with BJP, JD(U) has also contested as the bigger party. In Vidhan Sabha elections, both in 2004 and 2009 JD(U) won more seats than BJP," Kishor said.

Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and BJP fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election together. They fought the 2010 Assembly elections together but fell out of the alliance later.

Assembly elections are expected to be held in Bihar in the last quarter of 2020. (ANI)

