Nitish govt using money, force to win by-polls in Bihar, alleges Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 30 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and the Leader of Opposition in Bihar state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday slammed the state government for allegedly trying to use money and force to win by-elections in the state.

Addressing the media here in Patna, Yadav said, "As the by-election is going on in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly constituencies in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government is trying its best how to create fear among the public. Money and force are being used to win the elections."

"We are in regular touch with the Election Commission to ensure that the polls go smoothly," he added.



Yadav further claimed that as per the sources, RJD candidates are leading in the by-polls as all sections of people have voted for them.

Voting for the by-elections in Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur assembly constituencies in Bihar took place today while the counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2.

The Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan seats had fallen vacant following the death of sitting MLAs Mewalal Choudhary and Shashibhushan Hazari, respectively. (ANI)

