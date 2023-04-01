Nitish Kumar assures action against culprits in Bihar clashes, denies law and order problem

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 1 (ANI): Describing the clashes between groups following Ram Navami celebrations in parts of the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the incidents are not "natural" and somebody might have done something "unnatural deliberately" to disturb the law and order.

Denying any law and order problem in the state, the Chief Minister also remarked on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's cancellation of visit to Sasaram following the clashes, stating that it is the BJP's decision.

Clashes were reported on March 31 in Nalanda's Biharsharif, Rohtas' Sasaram where Amit Shah was scheduled to visit.

Speaking to the media over the incident, Nitish Kumar said that he instructed the officials to investigate the incidents and ascertain those behind the clashes.

The Chief Minister suspected an external hand behind the clashes stating that such incidents are not "natural" in Bihar.

"It is unfortunate. The situation was controlled in Sasaram immediately. Last evening at around 6 pm, I got to know about the Biharsharif incident. The situation has been controlled there also. But I have instructed the officials to ascertain who is at fault and investigate the matter because incidents like these never used to take place. Why have such incidents taken place this time?" Kumar said.

"The police will take action against those who are indulged. It isn't 'natural', definitely, somebody might have done something 'unnatural' here and there deliberately," he added.

Asked about the BJP's charge of deteriorating law and order situation in the state under his government, the Chief Minister said that the state government provides security to every Union Minister who visits the state and there is no law and order problem.

"It is wrong. Whenever a Union Minister visits, isn't security provided to him? We fulfil our responsibilities. Why is he coming, he must know, why is he not coming, he would know. We take care of each and everything. Did law and order get jeopardised anywhere? There is no law and order problem. It was about scuffle between people, somebody has done 'gadbad'. I assure that the government is alert for everything. All the officials have been given the task to probe the incidents," he said.

Earlier today, state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary said, "Union Home minister Amit Shah was supposed to come to Sasaram for an event. As the Bihar government imposed Section 144 we have to cancel the event. How can we hold an event like this?"

Bihar Police today said that the situation in Sasaram and in Biharsharif in Nalanda district is "completely normal and under control."



Police said that 27 persons have been arrested in Nalanda and 18 in Sasaram in connection with the incident after identifying anti-social elements.

"The situation in Biharsharif of Nalanda and Sasaram of Rohtas is completely normal and under control. Two FIRs have been registered in Nalanda and Rohtas and 27 and 18 people have been arrested respectively identifying anti-social elements," Bihar Police tweeted.

The police said that adequate security has been deployed in the districts and the senior officials have also been camping in the violence-hit area.

"Ram Navami processions have been completed in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram. An adequate number of force and magistrate's deputation is going on at both places. Senior officials are camping at the spot," the Bihar police posted on its Twitter handle.

Social media is also being monitored to prevent any spread of provocative or false news.

Police appealed to the people not to believe in rumours and sought their cooperation in maintaining law and order.

"General public is requested not to pay heed to rumours. Cooperate with the police and administration in maintaining peace and order," it tweeted.

Earlier today, the Superintendent of Police of Nalanda, Ashok Mishra appealed to the people not to believe rumours and to maintain peace.

"Police are patrolling the area, and are on alert. We're maintaining peace. Over 20 people were arrested. Eight people were injured and three sustained bullet injuries. People should not believe rumours. The situation is under control now," Mishra told ANI.

On Friday, a clash broke out between two groups after the Ram Navami procession. Stone pelting and arson of vehicles also occurred, a senior official of the police said.

Meanwhile, minor clashes occurred on Friday after idol immersion in Kharik in Naugachia in the Bhagalpur district. "There was a minor clash between people from Hindu and Muslim communities after idol immersion. The situation is under control now. Peace is being maintained. A woman was injured," SDPO, Naugachia said.

Further investigation into the cases is underway. (ANI)

