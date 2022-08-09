Nitish Kumar has zero credibility, says Chirag Paswan; seeks President's Rule in Bihar

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Tuesday demanded President's rule in Bihar followed by fresh elections after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from his post and broke his alliance with BJP.

Hitting out at Kumar, Chirag Paswan said, "today, the credibility of Nitish Kumar is zero".

He said that fresh assembly elections should be held to allow people to give a fresh mandate.

"We want President's rule to be imposed in Bihar and the state should go for a fresh election. Do you (Nitish Kumar) have any ideology or not? In the next polls, JD-U will get zero seats," Chirag Paswan, son of former Union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan, said.

Nitish Kumar met state Governor Phagu Chauhan and submitted his resignation.

Kumar had earlier in the day held a meeting with the JD(U) leaders to discuss political situation and the party's next course of action.



He then sought time from Governor Phagu Chauhan.

JD-U MLAs and MPs supported chief minister Kumar's decision.

Without naming Chirag Paswan, the legislators are reported to have recalled the actions of the former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief during the 2020 state assembly polls while warning the CM that if they were not alert, it would not be good for the party.

Paswan had fielded rebel candidates in all seats fought by the JD(U) in the 2020 polls, in what some have alleged was part of a plot of the BJP to wedge its way into the ruling coalition in the state.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan opposition alliance was also held here today at former chief minister Rabri Devi's residence with the participation of leaders of the CPI-ML and the Congress - part of the Opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance in the state.

According to sources, after the meeting Rashtriya Janata Dal MLAs, MLCs authorised party leader Tejashwi Yadav to take an appropriate decision. Congress and Left parties MLAs have also expressed their supported to Yadav, sources said.

Sources said that RJD party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is closely watching the developments but everything was being done by Tejashwi Yadav. (ANI)

