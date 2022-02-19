Nitish Kumar meets Prashant Kishor, says no special meaning behind meeting

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who was expelled from JD-U in 2020, met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday. The meeting took place at Kumar's residence.

The Chief Minister denied any political significance of the meeting.



"Is my relationship with Prashant Kishor only from today? There is no special meaning behind the meeting," Kumar said answering media queries.

Kishor was expelled from the JD-U for "making controversial remarks" which were not in accordance with the policies of the party. He was vice-president of JD-U and was seen as close to Nitish Kumar before his expulsion from the party.

Kishor had worked with the grand alliance that won the 2015 assembly polls in Bihar. The grand alliance included JD-U and RJD but the two parties fell out with each other later. Kishor's political consultancy group I-PAC had worked with the Trinamool Congress in the Bengal assembly polls last year. (ANI)

