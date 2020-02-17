Nitish Kumar pitches for nation-wide ban on liquor at an event in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Addressing a convention on "Liquor-free India", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called for a nationwide ban on alcohol.

"It (liquor ban) should not only be implemented in nearby states but also in the entire country. It was Mahatma Gandhi's wish, he had said liquor destroys lives," Kumar said on Sunday.

"In the past at times alcohol ban has been imposed in the country, but it was revoked later on. It was also imposed in Bihar by former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur but could not be implemented fully," he added.

He said that he had started planning for imposing liquor-ban in Bihar from 2011 and had imposed it finally in 2016, and then went on to narrate the process of ensuring the ban stayed in place in the state. (ANI)

