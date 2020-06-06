Nitish Kumar the most popular leader in Bihar, there is no alternative leader: JDU MP Harivansh

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): JDU Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh on Saturday indirectly hit back at LJP president Chirag Paswan and said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the most popular leader in Bihar and added that there is no alternative to him in any political party in the state.

Yesterday, Paswan had said that he would support the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming assembly elections due in November this year regardless of whether it goes with Nitish Kumar's leadership or changes its mind.

"Nitish Kumar is a visionary leader of the state and the most popular face of Bihar. There are no alternatives to Nitish Kumar in any political party in the state," Harivansh told ANI here.

Harivansh, former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, also said that Nitish Kumar has done excellent work in the state and also helped migrants from Bihar stranded in different parts of the country amid the ongoing lockdown.

"After taking charge as Chief Minister of Bihar in the year 2005, he has turned Bihar around and established the rule of law in the state. He put the state among the fast-growing states in the country," Harivansh said.

"He has taken initiative and ensured the running of special trains to bring stranded migrant workers back to their home from different parts of the country. He does not believe in credit taking politics but some leader of the NDA can not understand it," he added.

Recently, LJP leader Chirag Paswan had expressed dissatisfaction with the way Nitish Kumar dealt with the migrant crisis and said that it could have been handled better.

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally in Bihar on Sunday comes close, which is widely being seen as the launch of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s poll campaign, a comment like this from key ally may spoil the show of unity. (ANI)

