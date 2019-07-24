Nitish Kumar visits Madhubani to inspect recently-discovered 'meteorite'

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 24 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday went to Madhubani district to inspect a meteorite which was discovered in Koriyahi village this week.

The celestial object, later identified as a meteorite, was found by a group of farmers on Monday after they heard a loud sound in a nearby field.

A large stone, weighing around 15 kilograms, was recovered by the villagers after it had gone four-feet deep into the ground. The object was seen having magnetic properties.

Madhubani District Magistrate S.D Ashok had announced on Monday that the meteorite will be sent for further examination and research to the concerned department.

A meteorite is a piece of interplanetary matter that manages to fall through the atmosphere and land on Earth. The size can range from a small stone weighing a few grams to more than a hundred kilograms. (ANI)

