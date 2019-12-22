Nitish Kumar wearing bangles, can't act against miscreants: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is 'wearing bangles' as he is not taking action against the elements who make 'provocative statements' in the ruling dispensation of the state.

"The BJP leaders in the TV debates say 'Thokenge Aur Shaant Karenge' (We will establish peace through bullets). Giriraj Singh always makes provocative statements. It is as if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is wearing bangles. The miscreants should have been arrested. Nitish Kumar should resign if he is not capable of taking action against the miscreants," Tejashwi told ANI here.

"Yesterday, we were conducting a peaceful protest in Bihar. Some anti-social elements, around six in number, fired bullets at nine persons. I met the injured in the hospital out of whom one is in a very serious condition currently," added he.

The RJD held a statewide bandh on Saturday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

