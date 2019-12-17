Patna (Bihar">Bihar) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Bihar">Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for a ban on porn sites and inappropriate content on the internet.
In his letter to the Prime Minister, Kumar said that the long-term use of porn and inappropriate content was negatively affecting the mentality of some people and is leading to a rise in crimes against women.
Following incidents of brutal crimes against women, Nitish Kumar had said earlier this month that he will write to the Centre seeking a ban on pornographic content on the internet. (ANI)
Nitish Kumar writes to PM Modi, seeks ban on porn sites
ANI | Updated: Dec 16, 2019 20:31 IST
Patna (Bihar">Bihar) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Bihar">Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for a ban on porn sites and inappropriate content on the internet.