Nitish Kumar writes to PM Modi, seeks ban on porn sites

Patna (Bihar">Bihar) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Bihar">Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for a ban on porn sites and inappropriate content on the internet.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Kumar said that the long-term use of porn and inappropriate content was negatively affecting the mentality of some people and is leading to a rise in crimes against women.

Following incidents of brutal crimes against women, Nitish Kumar had said earlier this month that he will write to the Centre seeking a ban on pornographic content on the internet. (ANI)

