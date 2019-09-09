Nitish should give a BJP leader chance to become Bihar chief minister, says Sanjay Paswan

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): BJP leader Sanjay Paswan on Monday said that the BJP trusted Nitish Kumar for the post of chief minister in Bihar for the last fifteen years and now it is time that he should give a leader of the BJP a chance to be chief minister.

"We fought Lok Sabha polls together but not Vidhan sabha polls. We will fight the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar together and decide who will be the next leader. We are waiting for that time," he told ANI.

Paswan further said, "We believe in the work, honesty and 'sushasan' (good governance) of Nitish Kumar. What I am saying is that there are differences between JDU and BJP on its core issues such as Triple Talaq, Ram Mandir and National Register of Citizens (NRC). People ask why there are differences on issues?

"So I urge Nitish Kumar to see what people of the state think on the core issues of the BJP. I request Nitishji to trust BJP and give the chief minister's post to our leader for once," Paswan said.

The BJP leader said, "We are in favour of NRC in every part of the state. The way JDU has been speaking about NRC it is creating a confusion. We want to know what people of Bihar thinks on the core issues of the BJP."

"Just give a chance to our leader Sushil Modi or Nityanand Rai to become the full-fledged chief minister of Bihar. I urge Nitishji to let BJP lead the assembly polls in the state," he added. (ANI)

