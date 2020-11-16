Nitish will be BJP's puppet: RJD's Jagdanand Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is not attending the oath-taking ceremony of Nitish Kumar in Patna on Monday because the new government is being formed after "raping and robbing the people of their mandate", and the Chief Minister-designate will be a "puppet of the BJP", said party leader Jagdanand Singh.

"There is no question that we'll attend the ceremony. We don't believe in this government. This is an illegal government. This is not a chosen government by the people. Earlier he (Kumar) used to become the chief minister by betrayal, this time he cannot even be called a Chief Minister. They are trying to form the government after robbing the people of their mandate and raping their decision. Nitish Kumar will be a puppet of the BJP," said Jagdanand Singh.

He added that Kumar who "calls himself a socialist" has made fun of the people's mandate by cheating them.



"None of our socialist ancestors imagined that. We can't sit between people who looted the nation. They are bound to go; they might come to power, but the duration is short," Jagdanand added.

Earlier today, the RJD said that it is boycotting the swearing-in ceremony of Kumar as the mandate is against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In a tweet, the RJD said: "The RJD boycotts the swearing-in ceremony. The mandate for change is against the NDA. The mandate has been changed on the state's directions. Ask the unemployed, farmers, contract workers and teachers of Bihar what is going on with them. The public is agitated by the fraud of the NDA. We are the public's representatives and stand with them." (ANI)

