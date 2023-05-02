हिंदी खबर
Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav at the event in Bihar's Supaul (Photo/ANI)
"No Brahmin belongs to India, they're originally from Russia, other European nations": RJD leader's remark stokes controversy

ANI | Updated: May 02, 2023 18:18 IST


Supaul (Bihar) [India], May 2 (ANI): Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav has stoked controversy after he claimed that no Brahmins belong to India and they are originally from Russia.
"The DNA test shows no Brahmins belong to this country and they are from Russia and other European countries and now have settled here. Brahmins are trying to divide us and rule. We should chase them away from here," said RJD leader Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav.

The leader made this remark at an event in Bihar's Supaul.
Hitting back at the RJD leader's statement, Patron of Brahmin Mahasabha Sanjeev Mishra asked Yadav to tender an apology.
"I think the mental state of the RJD leader is not stable. He needs medication and should apologise to the community," Mishra said in a press conference. (ANI)

