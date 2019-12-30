'No breach in security' of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her visit to Lucknow: CRPF

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Days after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged breach of protocol by the UP Police in Lucknow, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday said that there was "no breach in security" on their part as she was supposed to visit only Pradesh Congress Committee office according to her tour programme.

"Tour programme of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Z+ Category Az

Central Category (CRPF Protectee) to visit Lucknow on 27-28 December was received and communicated to state authorities. On December 28, the only programme indicated was to visit PCC office for attending Congress foundation function for which ASL had been conducted," said CRPF in a statement.

The largest Central Armed Police Force said that CO Hazratganj Abhay Mishra at 8 am on December 28 visited the place of stay of Gandhi to enquire about the detailed programme of the day of the protectee, which was not communicated by the personal staff.

"There was no breach in security by the official," it said.



Clarifying on the sequence of events on December 28 following which security violation had occurred, the CRPF said, "Unschedule movement of the protectee without intimation as such ASL could not be conducted, during travelling the protectee used non-BR civil vehicle without PSO and the protectee took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider."



Despite these security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF during the visit, said the statement.

"Such security lapses are communicated to the protectee and advised for ensuring proper security arrangements," it added.

On Saturday, after the police tried to stop her, Priyanka rode pillion on the party worker's scooter to visit the former IPS officer, who was arrested for protesting against the amended Citizenship Act last week.



During the ride, both riders were seen not wearing helmets.



"UP Police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuriji. A policewoman strangulated and manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there," she had told media persons.



"I was walking (after the car was stopped). I was surrounded, strangulated. They pushed me ... by a woman police person. I fell down. They stopped me and then I went on the scooter of a party worker," she said. (ANI)

