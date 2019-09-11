No change in leadership, Nitish to remain captain: Sushil Modi

Patna (Bihar), September 11 (ANI): Amid talk of change in leadership in ruling NDA in Bihar, the BJP on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will lead the alliance in the next Assembly polls.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi took to Twitter to clarify the party's position, days after senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Sanjay Paswan said Nitish Kumar should step down as Chief Minister to make way for the BJP.

"Nitish Kumar is the Captain of NDA in Bihar and will remain its Captain in next assembly elections in 2020 also. When Captain is hitting four and six and defeating rivals by inning where is the question of any change," Modi tweeted.

He retweeted his tweet after confusion following reports that Modi had deleted the tweet.

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held in October-November next year.

Sanjay Paswan, also a member of the state legislative council, had earlier said the BJP entrusted Nitish Kumar with the Chief Minister's post for 15 long years and now he should reciprocate the gesture.

Paswan remarks had followed a poster war between Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The JD (U) had released a poster with the slogan "kyon kare vichar, thike to hain Nitish Kumar (why should we discuss over when it's okay to have Nitish Kumar) but they revised it when RJD responded by putting up a poster with a slogan criticising Kumar for the "increasing crime, corruption, AES deaths and stealing the mandate".

The revised version of JD-U's poster came up with slogan "Kyon kare vichar, jab hain hi Nitish Kumar" (Why should we mull over, when there is Nitish Kumar).

Following that, RJD hit back with another slogan - 'Kyun na karein vichar, Bihar jo hai bimar' (Why should we not think, Bihar is not well). (ANI)

